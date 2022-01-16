Some very clean machines for Elche’s Rubbish Collection service

NEW ARRIVALS: Hector Diez views the new gas-powered vehicles Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE’S Refuse Collection department has begun using its 12 new gas-powered lorries.

These first vehicles are still at the testing phase but a total of 30 – all gas-powered – will be incorporated into the municipal fleet between now and March, substituting the old  lorries that have been in use for 20 years.

“These gas-powered vehicles will allow us to reduce carbon dioxide emissions,” said Hector Diez, the councillor responsible for Refuse Collection.

“They are also quieter, safer and they reduce by 44 seconds the time taken to empty each rubbish container,” Diez added.

