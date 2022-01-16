Sinéad O’Connor leaves surprising parting gift in her son’s coffin

Sinéad O’Connor leaves a surprising parting gift in her son’s coffin. Her 17-year-old son Shane had committed suicide.

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor’s was left devastated after her 17-year-old son Shane committed suicide on January 7. She has blamed herself for the death.

On Saturday, January 15, Sinéad revealed details about her young son’s funeral. She commented: “We have just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney. A very beautiful Hindu ceremony. Shane would have loved it. He was always singing Om. Shanti.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I put some cigarette packets in the coffin for him in case there are none in heaven. He would have loved that too.

“Om. Shanti.”

Not long after his death Sinéad was rushed to hospital and admitted. She had taken to Twitter and claimed that she was responsible for Shane’s death. The tweets were later removed but had read: “Shane’s death was no one’s fault but mine.”

In another tweet, she commented: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I’m with the police now on my way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I’m lost without my son and I hate myself. The hospital will help for a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

Shane had gone missing a few days before he was discovered dead in early January. Sinéad had previously revealed that Shane committed suicide and said: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.