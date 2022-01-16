Second tsunami hits the island of Tonga

A second tsunami has hit the island of Tonga following the eruption of a volcano

According to reports, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano off the coast of Tonga has erupted for a second time, causing another tsunami to hit the Pacific island. A large percentage of the island’s 105,000 residents headed for the safety of higher ground as waves crashed ashore.

The initial eruption occurred at 3:10pm AEDT this Saturday, January 15, as recorded by Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology in Melbourne. Shockwaves from the massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake that followed, were reportedly felt up to 4,000km away. Australians in the New South Wales coastal areas were subsequently issued with a marine warning, as were parts of Victoria, and Queensland.

Beaches along the coast of NSW were evacuated and closed off to the public by the authorities, including the famous Bondi beach in Sydney, A tsunami of 1.27m in height was reported at 9pm AEDT on Saturday 15, on Norfolk Island, while at 10:54 AEDT, another of 82cm was observed on the Gold Coast.

At around 11pm AEDT, reports from Ned’s Beach on Lord Howe Island said waves of 1.10 meters high were recorded. A surge of 50cm also hit Derwent Park in Hobart at around 11:44 EADT.

“The size of these waves means the threat is for the marine environment for the east coast of Australia, and for land on Lord Howe Island and Norfolk Island. However, the situation will be closely monitored, and warnings updated as required”, said a spokesperson for Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology.

Adding, “People in land warning zones are strongly advised to move 1km inland, or go to high ground at least 10m above sea level”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.



