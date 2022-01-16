Santander woman dies after being hit by an ambulance

The ambulance left the road in the city of Santander and collided with the woman and her husband



A 76-year-old woman died in the early afternoon of this Saturday, January 15, after she was hit by an ambulance that was on a scheduled journey. The emergency vehicle left the road on Bajada de Polio, in the Cantabrian city of Santander.

According to municipal sources, the accident occurred around 1:45pm. For reasons still as yet unknown, the ambulance was in the process of descending the Bajada de Polio when it suddenly left the road, mounted the pavement, and crashed into several members of the public who were unfortunately in the vehicle’s line of trajectory.

After crossing the pavement, the ambulance continued until it crashed into the staircase that connects Bajada de Polio with Avenida de Los Castros. At the time of impact, the victim had been climbing the stairs, accompanied by her husband. He was also injured and transferred to the Valdecilla hospital.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported by the 112 emergency services centre, the accident resulted in two more injuries to pedestrians, who were taken to the hospital for treatment, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.