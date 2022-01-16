Russia’s war with Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’, senior MP warns

A stark warning has come from a senior Tory MP regarding the ongoing threat of Russia’s war with Ukraine coming to fruition. Tobias Ellwood has told the Daily Mail: ‘I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.”

The statement has come after a huge cyberattack on the country left much of Ukraine without heat, light and access to money. Experts believe this was an attempt to destabilise the state before beginning a physical invasion over the border.

Mr Ellwood continued: “We had the opportunity to place sufficient military hardware and personnel in Ukraine to make president Putin think twice about invading but we failed to do so. He added: ‘Only president Putin knows what he is going to do next, but next week would seem pivotal. He has negotiated himself into a corner and after Nato refused to bow to his threats seemingly only one option remains.”

In a subsequent tweet, the Commons Defence Committee chairman wrote: “Russia is on the brink of an invasion. And once again will try to re-draw the map of Eastern Europe. History will ask – why did we not learn from history?”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border and called on Moscow to “halt its aggression”. She tweeted: ‘Russia is waging a disinformation campaign intended to destabilise and justify an invasion of its sovereign neighbour Ukraine.

“Russia must halt its aggression, deescalate and engage in meaningful talks.”

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine and its allies have been mounting for months as the threat of Russia’s war with Ukraine grows. The Soviet state has amassed more than 100,000 troops along the border and issued a list of demands it wants to be met in order to retreat.”

The Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, said: “The UK and our Nordic partners are united in our approach to upholding European security.

“My discussions this week have been directly about deepening bilateral relations, shared security and the consequences of Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

“Our discussions were clear that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a strategic mistake, violating the most basic freedoms and sovereignty.”

