Prince Harry demands his bodyguards be returned when he is in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex has started legal action against her Majesty’s government, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Harry’s lawyers have sent a “pre-action protocol” letter to the Home Office. The letter states that a judicial review will be sought if Prince Harry and his family are not given security when visiting the UK. If security is not returned to the Duke of Sussex then a High Court battle will ensue.

A source told The Mail: “Harry’s argument in a nutshell is: “You got the law wrong.” He feels the decision to remove his security was wrong. Pre-action protocol was sent by Harry’s lawyers to the Home Office a couple of months ago. This is essentially a precursor to a judicial review.”

The source went on to add: “When Harry came back last April for Prince Philip’s funeral [above], he was given security. But when he came back in the summer, he wasn’t.”

Even though Prince Harry no longer lives in the UK the security risk that he inherited at birth will remain with him for life. In the past few years, he has received threats from neo-Nazis. Previously the Duke of Sussex offered to fund UK police protection for his family when visiting the UK.


