President Sanchez hails Spain as a future global leader in vaccine production

Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government, this Saturday, January 15, paid a visit to the Rovi pharmaceutical company’s facilities in Granada. During his tour of the facility – where the Moderna vaccine is manufactured – Mr Sanchez praised Spain for being one of the leading countries in the world in producing the vaccine.

Accompanied by Carolina Darias, the Minister of Health, he highlighted his Executive’s commitment to science and innovation. This is evidenced by the 19 per cent budget increase for 2022 in this sector, compared to 2021.

Pointing out that it is almost double the figure for 2020, the President referred to Spain’s vaccination strategy as a “great collective success”. He also highlighted the fact that Moderna has chosen Spain to consolidate its presence in Europe, as one of the main producers of the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide.

As reported by the Government, the Moderna vaccine production line, in collaboration with Rovi in ​​Granada, once approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), will be the first to produce a messenger RNA vaccine in Spain.

The facility will produce 250 to 300 million “booster” doses per year, which would be equivalent to the doses needed to administer the booster dose to most of the citizens of the European Union.

A spokesman for the Rovi Pharmaceutical Laboratories took to Twitter to explain how delighted they were to receive a visit from Mr Sanchez this Saturday. “Our joint production line is allowing the comprehensive production of a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine for the first time in Spain”, they added, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

