Orihuela city hall says NO to the regional government’s Vega Baja plan

EMILIO BASCUÑANA, Orihuela’s mayor, vowed that city hall would continue opposing the Vega Baja Territorial Plan (PAT).

The PAT is the regional government’s roadmap for territorial and urban expansion “meeting the needs and demands of the Vega Baja’s population, bearing in mind the area’s environmental fragility.”

This, at least, is the Generalitat’s view but Bascuñana announced that Orihuela city hall will present new objection to the plan, whose “contradictions and absence of proposals ”can only impoverish the Vega Baja.”

When the Vega Baja PAT was first made public, Orihuela city hall made 68 objections. Only three, centring on the Derramador stream, the Palmeral palm forest and protection for the Huerta de Orihuela agricultural area, were not rejected.

“They haven’t accepted 90 per cent of the objections we presented,” Bascuñana complained. “But we are going to continue insisting that they take into considieration the proposals of a municipality which covers one third of the Vega Baja’s area,” the mayor declared.

“When we talk about a Territorial Action Plan we want to be able to see how we are going to structure our land and develop human activity,” Bascuñana argued.

“It is difficult to programme an area without knowing what hydraulic infrastructure will be installed so that our land no longer floods and we no longer miss opportunities for progress or investment,” he added.

“As we see it, the PAT cannot go its own way, disregarding other administrations like the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura or the Ministry of Transport,” Bascuñana said.