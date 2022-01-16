One dead and two injured in Alhaurin el Grande car accident

As reported by Emergencies 112, one person died and two others were injured after a car accident in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin el Grande. The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, January 15, on the A-7053 road.

112 reported receiving a call at around 8:45pm from another driver, informing of a head-on collision between two vehicles on the A-7053. This road connects the towns of Coin and Fuengirola. Specifically, the crash took place near the Terrazas de Alhaurin urbanization.

Emergency services were immediately mobilised to the location, including a Guardia Civil patrol, a road maintenance crew, and the Malaga Provincial Consortium Firefighters. A medical team from the Andalusian Health Service was also deployed, with a mobile ICU.

On arrival at the scene, the fire crew had to release a person who was trapped in one of the vehicles. Health sources confirmed to 112 the death of one person at the scene of the accident, of which no further information has emerged.

Two women aged 47 and 17 were also injured in the incident and were evacuated to the Virgen de la Victoria University Clinic Hospital in Malaga, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

