Nino Cerruti: Italian fashion great passes away aged 91

One of the world’s fashion greats, Nino Cerruti passes away aged 91 passes aafter checking in to a hospital in Piedmont. Ceruti had apparently checked in for a routine hip operation.

No further details have been released by the hospital, his family or friemds.

Ceruti came to fame insisting on trying on his own creations first, many of them were kept at the textile factory his grandfather founded in the town of Biella in 1881.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



His experience in producing excellent fabrics at his family’s textile mill, Biella is renowned for its textile industry, Cerruti went into the clothing business in the late 1950s.

He opened his first boutique in Paris in 1967.

His real impact on the industry came when he asked male and female models to walk down the catwalk in the same clothes, a move that hit international headlines and which revolutionised fashion.

In the ’80s, he branched out into Hollywood, designing clothes for stars including Jack Nicholson, Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks.

The fashion world will mourn the news as Nino Cerruti passes away aged 91, with the renowned Italian fashion designer continuing to influence the industry until his very end.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.