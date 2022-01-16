News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

VITAL SUPPLIES: Collected in December for Elche’s needy Photo credit: Elche city hall

Elche helps ELCHE’S “Let’s fill the Crib” campaign collected 350 kilos of food supplies and personal hygiene items left at the city’s municipal Nativity Scene in the Hort del Xocolater gardens throughout December.  These were donated to Caritas for distribution amongst those currently in a difficult situation.

