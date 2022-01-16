Man sues easyJet after being ‘pressured’ into booking expensive flights. The Brit traveller had been heading for Lanzarote.

Edward Baker decided to take easyJet to court after being pressured into buying expensive flights. His original flights had been cancelled and the court decided in his favour.

According to The Mirror, 78-year-old Edward beat easyJet at the small claims court. He was awarded more than £380.

Edward had been heading to Lanzarote but the airline cancelled his flights. The airline sent him an email that included a link to allow him to rebook his flights for free.

According to the airline, he was also offered a voucher and a full refund for his flights. Edward was determined to take his holiday in Lanzarote and he had already booked his accommodation, the airport parking and hired a car.

Using the email link provided he was shown that only two seats were available for a flight on the same day. He was also charged to book these flights.

Edward later headed over to the easyJet site directly without using the link provided. He was shocked to discover that his plane was nearly empty and that he could get the seats at a far cheaper rate.

Speaking to The Mirror Edward explained: “The airline had lied. It had panicked me into taking an action which given the full facts available to other consumers, would have been more considered.”

The flight prices continued to drop and Edward wished that he had waited. Edward was awarded £273 due to the difference in flight costs. He was also awarded an additional £105 for costs.

An easyJet spokesperson told the Sun: “Following the cancellation of Mr Baker’s flight, and in line with our obligations under the appropriate regulations, we communicated all of the options to him which include receiving a full refund, a voucher, or transferring to an alternative flight free of charge.

“Mr Baker chose to transfer onto an alternative flight for free, rather than opt for a refund. We are aware that Mr Baker was incorrectly charged a change fee, which we reimbursed him for as soon as we became aware of the error and apologised for any inconvenience this caused.

“While we disagree with the judgement in this case we now consider the matter closed.”

Speaking to The Mirror Edward encouraged other people to stick to their guns. He explained: “The thing I would say to anyone else contemplating the small claims court, is don’t give up if big law firms start making threats about legal expenses in the hope that you’ll not show up.”

He went on to add: “You’ve got to stick it out if you think you’re in the right. Stay calm, stay polite always and set out your case clearly.”

