Malaga tragedy leaves one dead and two injured after a head-on collision.

The fatal accident took place on the A-7053 road in Malaga’s Alhaurín el Grande, according to Emergencias 112, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Andalusian Regional Government.

One person died at the scene of the accident and at this time no further details have been released with regards to their identity. A 47-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were injured in the head-on collision. They were evacuated to the Hospital Clínico Universitario in order to receive medical treatment for their injuries.

According to the Junta de Andalucia: “At around 20.45 hours on Saturday, 112 received a call from a driver reporting a head-on collision between two cars on the A-7053 road, which runs from Coín to Fuengirola, at the height of the Terrazas de Alhaurín housing estate.

“The coordination centre immediately called the Guardia Civil de Tráfico, road maintenance and the Fire Brigade of the Provincial Consortium of Malaga.”

The emergency services were able to rescue a trapped person from one of the cars.

