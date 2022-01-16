Madrid bus driver loses consciousness at the wheel and crashes into 14 parked cars

An EMT bus driver in Madrid crashed into 14 parked cars in the district of San Blas when he suddenly lost consciousness at the wheel.

At around 9:30 p.m. on January 13, a bus from the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) was travelling through the Madrid neighbourhood of San Blas, when the driver suddenly lost control and fainted, causing him to crash the bus into 14 parked cars. The incident occurred on the street Arcos de Jalón.

Medical professionals from SAMUR arrived on the scene and aided two passengers who had suffered from bruising. Neither needed to go to the hospital. The driver, however, was taken to Ramón y Cajal Hospital for tests to determine whether the fainting spell had been caused by an underlying pathology. When the paramedics arrived, he had already gained consciousness.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The bus, which was covering the route between Ciudad Lineal and Puerta de Arganda, had veered to the left towards the pavement, without going into the other lane where vehicles were travelling in the other direction. In addition to the damaged vehicles, a jardinière was destroyed by the impact.

The Municipal Police cut off the affected street until the vehicles could be removed. The other passengers on the bus were unharmed.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.