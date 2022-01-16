Kitty war: Month-long stand-off with owners over the latest addition to the household.

In December, Jessica and Nikki Gerson-Neeves added a new addition to the household, a new blender. The cats though have started a kitty war, and the owners have spent around a month in a stand-off with their cats.

The married couple had planned a healthy start to the year and bought the blender to start making smoothies. The blender was left on the kitchen floor for a few minutes but when they returned their four-year-old cat Max was sat on top of the box guarding it.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Canadian couple living on Vancouver Island thought this was cute but expected it to end soon. They took to Facebook and shared a photo of Max with his box.

The other cats in the house George and Lando Calrissian soon took a liking to the kitchen appliance too. The cats have now been taken it in turns to sit atop the box for around a month. The box is never left unattended and Nikki and Jessica have not been able to use the new blender yet.

The couple has shared their cats’ amusing adventures on social media. Speaking to NPR Jessica explained: “It is silly and ridiculous and very low stakes and not an actual problem and just something that people can laugh at.

Facebook fans joined in the fun and one person said: “I just boasted to my husband that I’ve been on this ride from Day One. He thinks I’m nuts, but my cat doesn’t judge.”

Another fan said: “I just found this story today and I’ve been laughing so much, so thank you! I will follow your cats forever.”

The couple could easily end the stand-off but have chosen not to. Jessica commented: “Certainly we could relocate them. They don’t weigh a ton. It would be very easy to pick whoever’s on the box up and put them on the floor and open the box.

“But why would we end something that is bringing us so much laughter?”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.