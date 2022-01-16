A 29-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at the Sevilla-II prison facility



An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Sevilla-II prison last Thursday, January 13. The penitentiary is located in the Sevillian municipality of Moron de la Frontera. A 29-year-old man has been identified by the authorities as ECD.

According to prison sources, everything indicates that the cause of death could have been a drugs overdose. This is of course an extreme that will have to be confirmed by the autopsy. It has already been performed on the corpse reportedly, the results of which are expected in the coming weeks.

The young man was found lifeless in his cell on Friday morning. According to prison sources, the inmate possibly managed to buy pills inside the facility the day before. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the National Police.

He is the first person to die in strange circumstances in any prison facility in the province of Sevilla so far this year. Overdose deaths fell markedly during the pandemic, as restrictions imposed to control Covid-19 made it difficult for the prison population to access drugs, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

