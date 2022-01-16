Horror Times Square subway attack claims woman’s life

A shocking Times Square subway attack has claimed a woman’s life.

On Saturday, January 15, a woman died after she was shoved onto the tracks in New York’s central Times Square station. According to reports by local media, her attacker has already been arrested.

The woman was attacked on Saturday morning at around 9:30am. Speaking to the New York Daily News, police sources explained that the attack appears to have been random. The man pushed the woman onto the tracks where she was then run over by the R line train which had been heading into the station.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The alleged attacker is said to be a homeless man aged 61 years old. The man had attempted to flee the police on another train heading for lower Manhattan. The man is now in custody and reportedly has already confessed to the police.

Due to the number of homeless people in the area, the authorities had recently announced that police surveillance on the underground would be increased and that specialist teams would be sent in.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the number of people riding on the subway has dropped but many people also fear the underground system is unsafe due to the number of attacks that have occurred.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.