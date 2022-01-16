Guardia Civil brings down copper gang

The Guardia Civil have announced the arrest of ten men in a raid that brings down the copper gang, the network responsible for much of the copper theft across Spain.

The 10 members of the alleged criminal network were arrested for robbery, aggravated robbery and for belonging to a criminal organisation. The 10 operated across Spain including Badajoz, Cáceres, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Salamanca, Segovia, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid and Zamora.

The group of 10, who are aged between 18 and 40, were mainly resident in Madrid where local municipal assisted the Guardia Civil with the arrests.

The criminal network managed to steal more than 28,800 kilos of copper cable, which, together with the damage caused exceeds half a million euros.

The ZAUN operation began at the beginning of June 2021, after the Civil Guard became aware of the theft of several meters of copper cable from an electrical substation in the town of Utiel (Valencia). In this robbery, they did not hesitate to attack the security guard. Another theft of the same characteristics also occurred at a photovoltaic plant in the municipality of Caudete de las Fuentes (Valencia).

The members of the network, who mainly dedicated their activity to the theft of copper cable, chose photovoltaic plants, agricultural cooperatives, sewage treatment plants, factories and industrial buildings as their main targets. They were transferred to various facilities such as cement or quarries, in order to study a specific place to hide the stolen material and, later, proceed to burn the cable to get rid of the plastic coating. Once this work was done, they sold it illegally.

The alleged used a vehicle fitted for cable was used to steal large amounts, literally attaching an end of the cable to the vehicle and winding it in.

The proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Requena, as the Guardia Civil brings down the copper gang.

