Five-year-old boy loses Covid battle in Spain’s Murcia.

On Saturday, January 15, a five-year-old boy from Aguilas in Murcia lost his life to COVID at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. The boy is now reportedly the youngest victim of the pandemic in the region of Murcia.

The authorities confirmed to EFE that the boy had been admitted to the hospital and had suffered from previous respiratory pathologies. The hospital has maternity and children’s areas and the boy is said to have died on Saturday morning.

The Red Cross in Águilas took to social media to express its condolences to the boy’s family. The organisation said: “Our deepest condolences to the family of the little boy who died from this pandemic in our city.

“DEP.”

On Saturday, the community of Murcia reported nearly 6,000 positive coronavirus cases and two deaths. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Murcia region has reported 1,892 deaths due to the virus.

