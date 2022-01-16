Danny Dyer allegedly offered £1million to star in reality show with his family

Channel 4 reportedly offering £1million to East Enders actor Danny Dyer to make a reality show with his family



It has been revealed by The Sun, that actor Danny Dyer, star of BBC soap, East Enders, has been offered his own reality show by Channel 4. They are allegedly prepared to pay around £1million for Danny and his family to star in this project.

Earlier this week, the loveable Londoner announced that he is quitting Albert Square, after nine years playing Mick Carter, the landlord of the Queen Vic pub in Walford.

It is believed that should the concept come to fruition, it would revolve around the everyday home life of Danny, wife Jo Mas, and their children, 25-year-old Dani (who won Love Island), 14-year-old daughter Sunnie, and son Arty, aged eight. The show could be along the lines of ‘Keeping up With The Kardashians’.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Once Danny is a free agent later this year, the sky’s the limit. TV production companies are falling over themselves to film him and his family”, revealed a TV source.

They continued, “Channel 4 made him a lucrative offer that he’s been tempted by, and he knows his family would make really lively, fun TV, as they’re all so down-to-earth, and people at home can relate to them”.

“We’ve been offered a reality show, but Danny is contracted at the BBC”, said 45-year-old Jo. “We have always joked about it. People do say we need a show in our house because there’s always a drama. One day we might do it!”.

“There have been talks about it. It could possibly happen next year”, added Dani.

Speaking for the first time about his departure from the soap On his ‘Sorted With The Dyers’ podcast, speaking about his announced departure from East Enders, Danny said, “I’ve decided to go off and try some other stuff. I’m 44 now, and I’ve had nine years of playing Mick. I think he needs to be rested”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.