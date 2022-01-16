Cloth face masks are NOT effective, warn experts

The spread of the omicron variant has led people to question which types of face masks provide the best protection, and experts have warned that cloth face masks are not effective.

The spread of the omicron variant has put authorities around the world on alert, due to its high rate of infection in comparison with other mutations of the virus. It has led some countries, such as Spain, to make the use of masks mandatory in outdoor spaces following the increase in cases over the Christmas period.

However, some doctors and epidemiologists have questioned the use of certain types of masks due to their low level of protection against infection. Cloth face masks are the least effective type of mask, as they do not filter particles from the air, according to experts.

Also, more than 70% of exhaled particles escape directly into the air as the masks often do not fit properly on the face. “Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations and should not be considered an acceptable form of face covering,” said the doctor Leana Wen to CNN. If we use surgical masks, they must have a total of three layers and must not be used for longer than four hours, as they become less effective.

In crowded places, the best masks are KN95 or N95 masks, as they fit closely over the mouth and nose and filter incoming air. The main difference between these masks and surgical masks is that surgical masks are 10% less effective.

When are we going to talk about the fact that most people in the U.S. who ARE wearing masks, don’t have masks which will do much to stop Omicron?

A pack of free KN95s would’ve done as much/more to stop spread as 1.5 rapid tests per person. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) December 23, 2021

