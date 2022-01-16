Christine Logan goes to great lengths to help PAWS-PATAS

REMEMBER Christine Logan?

In January 2021 Christine walked a million steps in 50 days to raise much-needed funds for the PAWS-PATAS Animal Shelter situated between Turre and Los Gallardos.

Christine was ecstatic when she raised more than €2,000 and toppled her initial €500 target. This went into a “special needs” fund so that abandoned dogs can get the medical treatment they require before finding their “furever” home.

Christine’s new challenge is to complete 10,000 metres in her swimming pool by the end of January.

“This entails completing 40 lengths per day no matter what the weather,” Christine said, explaining that it takes five breast strokes to complete one length, totalling 200 strokes per day.

As she has already completed 630 lengths with only 620 remaining, she should finish before the predicted timescale and has almost doubled her planned €500 fundraising amount.

Christine’s fundraiser can be found on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/donate/493419715361665/?fundraiser_source=external_url ) but it is also possible to donate via the www.paws-patas.org website.

“It’s really important to keep making people aware of the overheads involved at PAWS-PATAS,” declared Christine, who has volunteered at the shelter for the past three years.

The shelter needs €10,500 euros per month to keep the general day-to-day wheels turning and only asks for a small donation when people want to adopt a puppy or dog (€180 euros) or a kitten or cat (€120). This covers vaccinations, neutering, microchip and passport, plus any medical requirements the animal needed whilst at the shelter.

“That’s quite an amazing deal don’t you think?” Christine enthused.