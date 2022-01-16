Carrie Johnson also broke Covid rules in private member’s club party​

Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife, has also admitted to breaking Covid rules by not following social distancing regulations at a party in 2020. The PM’s wife said she regretted a ‘momentary lapse in judgement’ after a photo emerged showing her hugging chef Anna Pinder on September 17, 2020.

The picture was taken at a private member’s club, The Conduit, located in London’s West End. The pair were celebrating the upcoming marriage of Ms Pinder. In a picture obtained by The Telegraph, Mrs Johnson appeared to have her arm around Ms Pinder, while one of her legs was over her friend’s knee.

Just days before the photograph of Carrie Johnson was taken, the Prime Minister had warned the nation “you should keep your distance from anyone you don’t live with” as the country’s second wave was taking hold.

Coronavirus guidance at the time stated people should stay two metres apart from those in other households and banned people from meeting in groups of more than six.

Millions had painstakingly followed the rules, with one NHS worker revealing how she couldn’t even hug family members at her great aunt’s funeral, as reported by the Metro.

A spokesman for Mrs Johnson said: “Mrs Johnson was one of a group of six seated outside celebrating a friend’s engagement. Mrs Johnson regrets the momentary lapse in judgement in briefly hugging her friend for a photograph.”

The new revelation comes as ‘Partygate’ is raging around Westminster and calls for the Prime Minister to resign are increasing. Downing Street was left humiliated on Friday after apologising to the Queen for two parties held the night before she sat alone at Prince Philip’s funeral.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said” “It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning”.

Carrie Johnson was pictured alongside her husband and 17 staff with wine and cheese in the No.10 garden as the nation faced lockdown restrictions on May 25, 2020.

