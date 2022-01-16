Busted: Cops dismantle main heroin trafficker’s gang in Spain

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Busted: Cops dismantle main heroin trafficker’s gang in Spain
Image: Pixabay

Busted: Cops dismantle main heroin trafficker’s gang in Spain. The operation was based in Spain’s Toledo.

As part of an intense operation, the police have busted the main heroin trafficking gang in Spain. The gang was known to purchase drugs from the Netherlands before distributing them in Spain’s Madrid, Extremadura, Castilla y León and Castilla la Mancha.

Officers from the National Police in Toledo discovered a staggering 55 kilograms of heroin during the operation. This is one of the largest seizures of heroin made in Spain in recent years.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The leader of the gang had his base of operations in Toledo. The gang leader along with nine other people have now been arrested. During the operation, multiple searches were carried out on properties across Madrid, Toledo and Cáceres. Other searches were carried out at a car dealership and a garage in Spain’s Cáceres.

The leader of the gang had links with another criminal organisation that trafficked drugs internationally. The other group was led by a Turkish individual often referred to as “El Paralítico”.

The Investigation began in March last year. Over several months’ officers unravelled the criminal network that had the majority of its infrastructure located in Toledo. The gang had used various houses and farms to hide the shipments of drugs.


The gang had added other substances to the heroin to increase the volume of drugs and boost their profits. The drugs had then been passed on to criminal groups in Madrid, Castilla y León, Castilla la Mancha and Extremadura.

Eight members of the gang are now in prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here