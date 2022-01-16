Busted: Cops dismantle main heroin trafficker’s gang in Spain. The operation was based in Spain’s Toledo.

As part of an intense operation, the police have busted the main heroin trafficking gang in Spain. The gang was known to purchase drugs from the Netherlands before distributing them in Spain’s Madrid, Extremadura, Castilla y León and Castilla la Mancha.

Officers from the National Police in Toledo discovered a staggering 55 kilograms of heroin during the operation. This is one of the largest seizures of heroin made in Spain in recent years.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The leader of the gang had his base of operations in Toledo. The gang leader along with nine other people have now been arrested. During the operation, multiple searches were carried out on properties across Madrid, Toledo and Cáceres. Other searches were carried out at a car dealership and a garage in Spain’s Cáceres.

The leader of the gang had links with another criminal organisation that trafficked drugs internationally. The other group was led by a Turkish individual often referred to as “El Paralítico”.

The Investigation began in March last year. Over several months’ officers unravelled the criminal network that had the majority of its infrastructure located in Toledo. The gang had used various houses and farms to hide the shipments of drugs.

The gang had added other substances to the heroin to increase the volume of drugs and boost their profits. The drugs had then been passed on to criminal groups in Madrid, Castilla y León, Castilla la Mancha and Extremadura.

Eight members of the gang are now in prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.