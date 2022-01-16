Breaking: Sean Rice, Dancing on Ice star dies aged 49

Sean Rice has died aged 49, it has been reported. The professional ice skater, who appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2011 and 2012, passed away on 14 January according to friends.

Friends of the professional skater, who appeared on the ITV show in 2011 and 2012, have confirmed the death of Sean, who was 49, on Twitter.

One of his close friends and fellow skaters Frankie Poultney said: “Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great – an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20 years.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Sean Rice, 20/07/72 – 14/01/22 gone too soon, but we will Love You For A Thousand Years. All of our thoughts are with Signey and Jodeyne.”

Former Alpine Cup ski racer Chemmy Alcott said: “Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI has passed away. The world will miss your amazing energy and your healing hands. All my love to J and S. x”

Fans have rushed to pay tribute to Sean.

An account dedicated to Dancing On Ice – @AllThingsDOI – said: “We’re totally in shock to hear of the Passing of Former #DancingOnIce Pro Skater, Sean Rice. Our Thoughts go out to Jodeyne, and all of Sean’s Family & Friends at this sad time. Aaron”

_justjennie said: “Thinking of Sean’s family and friends today. So so sad to hear the news Lovely memories of meeting him on the 2012 tour…he was so kind @dancingonice #seanrice #DancingOnIce”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.