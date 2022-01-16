Breaking: Rafa Benítez sacked as Everton manager after just six months

Rafa Benítez has officially been sacked as Everton manager after a less than illustrious six-month stint in charge at Goodison Park. The appointment was never a popular one with the fans of the club thanks to the manager’s strong ties with arch-rivals Liverpool, but his faltering run at The Toffees has done nothing for the owners now either.
After a brighter start to the season, things soon went downhill for the Spaniard, who went from the end of September until early December without a win in the league. The final nail in the coffin for Rafa Benítez was the 2-1 loss to Norwich City on Saturday 15 January that included an own goal from Michael Keane.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as we obtain it.
