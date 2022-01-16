Breaking: Brit child killed in shocking ski accident

Breaking: Brit child killed in a shocking ski accident in the French Alps.

The five-year-old girl had been taking part in a ski lesson in the French ski resort of Flaine. A skier careened into her during the devastating accident which proved fatal. The young girl was taken by helicopter to the hospital but was tragically pronounced dead before she arrived at the hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the fatal accident by the police. The skier, a 40-year-old man who is local to the area, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The skiing accident happened on the morning of January 15. The young girl had been taking part in a class held by the Ecole du Ski Français (ESF) national ski school.

According to the prosecutor: “The child was in a single file behind the group and was about to make a right turn when she was very violently hit by the skier arriving at high speed who tried in vain to avoid her.”

The man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter due to having possibly violated “an obligation of safety and prudence”.


