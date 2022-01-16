Bookies: 4-5 odds on ‘Coldest January on record’

Bookies: 4-5 odds have been given for the UK having the ‘Coldest January on record.’

Sunday, January 16, started off shrouded in fog for many areas of the UK. Temperatures have been predicted to drop to -5 overnight.

Winter is making itself felt in the UK. Snow has been predicted to hit London at some point this month. Bookies Coral is taking bets on the UK having its coldest January ever. The latest odds given were 4-5.

A spokesperson for the Met Office commented on the chilly weather this week and said: “There will be some chilly nights. There is a chance of a few snow showers on Wednesday across the northern isles of Scotland and north east Scotland but they will be quite few and far between.

“We’re staying in a similar weather pattern to what we saw last week. We are mostly going to see high pressure across the UK this week so it will mean further cold nights with some fog as well overnight.

“There will be a continues risk of fog particularly as we saw last week over central and southern parts of the UK.

“We could see temperatures down to -4 and 5C overnight. Nowhere looks as though it’s going to get much colder than that.

“Most of the week we are looking at highs of around 10C in the south and somewhere between 5-7C in the north.”

The spokesperson went on to add: “On Tuesday and Wednesday, a bit like we’ve got today, there will be a band of rain moving its way south eastwards across the country but even that’s not going to bring any heavy rain with it.

“Other than that it’s generally dry. The coldest nights will be in the south of the country rather than the north which I suppose is a little bit more unusual but not much different to what we saw last week.”

