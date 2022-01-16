Betis versus Sevilla Copa del Rey match abandoned after crowd incident

An object thrown from the crowd which led to a player being hospitalised, saw the match abandoned



The Real Betis versus Sevilla derby match in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey was abandoned this evening, Saturday, January 15. An object thrown from the crowd at the Estadio Benito Villamarin stadium resulted in a player being hospitalised.

With the score at 1-0 to Sevilla, a corner kick was awarded to Betis in the 40th minute. French international, Nabil Fekir launched the ball from the corner, which went directly into the Sevilla net beyond their goalkeeper, Alfonso Pastor, to tie the score at 1-1.

During the celebration of the Frenchman’s goal, an object was seen to be thrown from the lower stands level of the stands, which hit Sevilla midfielder, Joan Jordan. This led to the referee, De Burgos Bengoetxea, suspending the match while the player received treatment.

Both teams left the pitch and returned to the dressing rooms, where they stayed, until eventually, the ref declared the match abandoned. Unconfirmed reports are that the game could be replayed tomorrow, Sunday 16, in the city’s La Cartuja stadium.

Although Sevilla had been ahead in the match, Betis had the majority of the ball. Pellegrini’s team was looking dangerous and constantly tested Pastor in the Sevilla goal. Sevilla’s opener came in the 34th minute, after Montiel crossed the ball and Argentinian star, Papu Gomez, beat Rui Silva at the near post, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

Real Betis and Sevilla's Copa del Rey match was stopped after a Sevilla player was hit with an object during Betis' goal celebration. pic.twitter.com/Z7yVQUJwoo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2022

