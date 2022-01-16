Andalucian Hospitality Federation label Covid passport ‘a lesser evil’

Covid passports have been called ‘a lesser evil’ by the Andalucian Hospitality Federation



Javier Frutos, president of the Andalusian Hospitality Federation, in an audio broadcast to the media, today, Sunday, January 16, described the Covid passports as ‘a lesser evil’. He pointed out that their implementation has prevented more restrictions from being put in place over Christmas by the Junta de Andalucia.

Even so, he highlighted his hope that further extensions of the passports will not be requested, which “will be good news for everyone”, he said. This is in response to the latest extension until January 31 of the requirement of said passports in Andalucia.

After the endorsement of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), Covid certificates are required to access all hotel and nightlife establishments, and for visits to hospitals or nursing homes.

In the absence of the certificate, proof of recovery from Covid during the last 11 days, a negative PCR test within 72 hours, or an antigen test in 48 hours carried out by an authorized centre are also valid for entry.