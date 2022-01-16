Andalucian Hospitality Federation label Covid passport ‘a lesser evil’

Covid passports have been called ‘a lesser evil’ by the Andalucian Hospitality Federation
Javier Frutos, president of the Andalusian Hospitality Federation, in an audio broadcast to the media, today, Sunday, January 16, described the Covid passports as ‘a lesser evil’. He pointed out that their implementation has prevented more restrictions from being put in place over Christmas by the Junta de Andalucia.
Even so, he highlighted his hope that further extensions of the passports will not be requested, which “will be good news for everyone”, he said. This is in response to the latest extension until January 31 of the requirement of said passports in Andalucia.
After the endorsement of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), Covid certificates are required to access all hotel and nightlife establishments, and for visits to hospitals or nursing homes.
In the absence of the certificate, proof of recovery from Covid during the last 11 days, a negative PCR test within 72 hours, or an antigen test in 48 hours carried out by an authorized centre are also valid for entry.
Frutos assured that this extension “is the continuation of what was done in the Christmas campaign”, although it is true that “now there is not the volume of people that there could have been at the parties, even though they are not good”.
“For us, we already said it at the time, that it was not the best measure, but if we compare ourselves with other communities, thanks to the Covid passport, there have been no restrictions this Christmas”. Adding, “It would have been a much worse situation than the one we have had”.
He assured that for the sector “It is not serious to have to request an accreditation to enter our establishments, since although we are not used to it, it is also the lesser evil that we have encountered, especially seeing as there were no further restrictions in the end”.
The president concluded, “We hope that in these next two weeks the infections will begin to decrease definitively and that this will be the last extension, and a new one will not have to be requested, which will be good news for everyone”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.