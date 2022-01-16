All Covid restrictions set ‘to be scrapped within days’

All Covid restrictions are reportedly set ‘to be scrapped within days.’

According to reports, Covid restrictions in England will be ditched within days. At the moment Plan B measures are due to be reviewed in only 10 days.

Speaking to the Sunday Express, a senior government source said that restrictions will soon be scrapped. It is expected that the only COVID requirements that will be left in place will be regarding self-isolation after having tested positive for COVID. International travellers are also expected to still need to take lateral flow tests.

Sajid Javid is reportedly “sure” that after the review coronavirus restrictions will no longer be needed. According to a source, Javid is said to be feeling confident about the decision because omicron is less dangerous than Delta and the number of cases is dropping.

The source revealed: “Sajid [Javid] is sure now that the restrictions will not go beyond the sunset clause date.”

The UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser Dr Susan Hopkins has spoken to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. She commented on how hospital admissions are slowing down.

She explained: “We see that infections are plateauing in the community, which is good, in London and the south east and the east of England.

“There are still risings, but much slower in the northern parts of the country.”

She went on to add: “All of that means we are seeing a slowdown in the number of admissions to hospital but they are slowing down rather than reversing at the moment, so there are still more than 2,000 admissions to hospital across the UK, and nearly 2,500 yesterday.”

