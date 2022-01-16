Peter Seabrook: Gardening writer and broadcaster dies aged 86

Peter Seabrook, influential gardening writer and broadcaster, has died of a suspected heart attack aged 86. Mr Seabrook was still working as a columnist when he passed away at his home on Friday 14 January.

A former BBC Gardeners’ World presenter, he also authored numerous gardening books and wrote regularly for horticultural trade titles.

His daughter Alison Seabrook Moore described him as “an inspiration”. She said when speaking to the BBC: “He was working at full throttle until the end.”

He had worked as the Sun newspaper’s gardening editor since 1977. The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who worked alongside Mr Seabrook for decades, said: “Peter was never happier than when the garden soil was between his fingers. My dear friend was a national treasure.”

Cassie King, who worked with him on the creation of gardens for the Chelsea Flower Show, tweeted that she was “absolutely devastated”.

She wrote: “I’ve worked with Peter Seabrook many times, the highlight being asked to project manage four industry gardens at Chelsea in 2016.

“He was an inspiration to me and gave me many opportunities for which I will be forever grateful.”

Horticulture Week editor Matthew Appleby, who first reported his death, said: “The whole of horticulture will be shocked and saddened by this news.

“Peter was the most respected and the greatest gardening writer of his time and will be much missed.”

The Royal Horticultural Society described Mr Seabrook as “one of the greatest champions of horticulture”.

Mr Seabrook had been married to Margaret and the couple’s children, Alison and Roger, issued a joint statement in which they said he “spent many years caring for our mother through Alzheimer’s”.

They added: “He leaves a big gap in our lives. We are grateful that he was able to live a long and active life, pursuing what he loved right up to the end.

“The messages of appreciation that have come from people who worked with him – some going back many years and some very recent – are overwhelming.”

Peter Seabrook was awarded an MBE for his services in 2005.

