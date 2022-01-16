2021 was a better year for Torrevieja’s fishing fleet

2021 was a better year for Torrevieja's fishing fleet
TORREVIEJA fishing guild's turnover and catches improved in 2021, following a complicated 2020.

TORREVIEJA fishing guild’s turnover and catches improved in 2021, following a complicated 2020.

Many of the crews from local boats were on the government’s ERTE furlough scheme during 2020 and sardine catches plummeted in comparison to other years, fishing guild sources told the Spanish media.

Last year was different, however, with a turnover of €3.872 million and 1,857 tons of fish sold at the harbourside Lonja auctions, compared with 2020’s sales of €2.573 million and catches of 1,555 tons.

Sardines were one reason for the improvement, the same guild sources said.  In 2021, the Torrevieja boats caught 597 tons which fetched €1.024 million at the Lonja.

Sardines are a principal standby but so, too, are the anchovies which accounted for half of the local boats’ sales, with 906 tons landed last year that fetched €2.360 million.

Anchovies are the most-valued catch of all, reaching €2.8 a kilo at auction, compared with sardines which command a maximum of €1.9 a kilo.


