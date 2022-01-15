Ximo Puig says Valencian Generalitat considering reopening ‘vaccindromes’

A new round of mass vaccinations could be planned by the Valencian Generalitat says Ximo Puig



President Ximo Puig explained today, Saturday, January 15, that the Valencian Generalitat is studying the possible reopening of the “vaccination centers” for a new round of mass vaccination. He made this announcement after attending the 30th-anniversary tribute to Professor Manuel Broseta.

Mr Puig stressed that now there is the possibility of vaccinating those over 18 years of age once five months have elapsed since their previous jab, Health will begin planning a new round of mass vaccinations next week.

Asked about a new ruling from the Alicante courts against the Generalitat for prioritising the vaccination of public health doctors over private ones, Puig has assured that the Ministry of Health will appeal the said resolution.

“It was a protocol that was made with the general interest in mind, attending to the most serious problem, and at no time did private health professionals stop vaccinating, but rather a hierarchy was established”, Puig stressed.

This is the second sentence to the Generalitat in the same week. A court in Alicante issued a ruling a few days ago that obliges the Ministry of Health to compensate doctors. These compensation amounts payable to the health workers range from €5,000 to €49,000.

The court ruling found that the Valencian Generalitat failed to provide adequate protection to these workers during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. An appeal will reportedly be made against this ruling by the Generalitat, as reported by larazon.es.

