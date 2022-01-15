Which banks in Spain don’t charge commission?

More and more bank customers have to pay commission on their current accounts, amounts that also become more expensive as time goes by.

In fact, it is those customers who have fewer resources who most often have to pay to have an account opened in a bank since it is the unemployed who do not meet the conditions of having a direct debit payroll, for example.

So much so that, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) has stated that bank and post office commissions have increased by 10.6 per cent year-on-year since last November.

Furthermore, an EWN reader who wishes to remain anonymous got in touch to let us know of their experience with the Sabadell ‘Cuenta Relacion’ account.

On Christmas Eve, this reader logged into her Sabadell banking app only to find that the bank had taken out €210 for ‘Interests and/or commissions’ – without informing the customer.

Upon calling Sabadell customer service, she was then informed that she was unknowingly forking out 80 cents for each transaction and being charged a €50 fee annually. Rather than the bank taking this 80 cents out when each transaction was being completed, this was taken out in one lump sum on the day before Christmas!

When this customer had turned 30-years-old, Sabadell Bank had changed her account without notice and been adding these charges for each transaction.

To avoid paying commissions to banks, HelpMyCash has drawn up a list of banking entities that have current accounts in which there are no commissions to pay.

HelpMyCash states: “the ranking of the best accounts without commissions and without mandatory linkage is led by BBVA, Openbank and Abanca, although the offer is very wide and other entities such as imagin, Santander, Liberbank or N26, among others, also sell free accounts without payroll.”

This is the list of the best current accounts, without bank fees, offered by each bank for the year 2022:

BBVA Online Account: there are no commissions, the card and the transfers are free and you just have to be a new customer and contract it online.

Openbank Open Current Account: it has no commissions, the card and the transfers are free and you only have to contract it online.

Clara de Abanca account: there are no commissions either, the card and the transfers are free and you have to contract it online and operate online.

