WATCH: Hundreds of Boris Johnson lookalikes chant “this is a work event” outside No 10

Hundreds of Boris Johnson lookalikes gathered outside Downing Street chanting “this is a work event.”

Amid claims that No 10 partied while the UK was in Covid lockdown, hundreds of people dressed like Boris Johnson gathered outside Downing Street chanting “this is a work event” yesterday, January 14.

Wearing dark suits and floppy blonde wigs, the lookalikes drank beer and wine while dancing to a homemade techno song.

The music had the chant “my name is Boris” over the soundtrack and reportedly also chanted “this is a work event.”

A Channel 4 News political correspondent, Liz Bates, filmed the group on Whitehall and, along with many other people, posted the video on Twitter.

Chants of ‘my name is Boris’ and ‘this is a work event’ outside Downing Street as maybe a hundred bewigged Boris lookalikes jig around in the street. Utterly surreal pic.twitter.com/3g6BCK1Hzl

— Liz Bates (@wizbates) January 14, 2022

She wrote: “Chants of ‘my name is Boris’ and ‘this is a work event’ outside Downing Street as maybe a hundred bewigged Boris lookalikes jig around in the street. Utterly surreal.”

Some of the group had Union Jack flags and many were also seen on Trafalgar Square in the shadow of Nelsons’ Column.

A photo of the group appeared on Twitter with the caption: “I see Boris’s kids are all out in force to support their dad in London today! #BorisJohnson #Boris #londonprotest #londonlife”.

It is not clear whether the group were out in London in support of Johnson or protesting against him and wanting to see him resign.

