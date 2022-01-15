Toys ‘R’ Us forced to recall controversial “Diet Piggy”, a toy pig that oinks at children if they open the fridge

The chain Toys ‘R’ Us has been forced to recall “Diet Piggy”, a toy pig that oinks at children if they open the fridge, following a series of complaints.

The chain of toy stores Toys ‘R’ Us has recalled the controversial “Diet Piggy”, a toy pig designed to emit an oink every time someone opens the fridge thanks to a light sensor.

According to the product description, “this pig will end night-time trips to the fridge. The ideal present for people who lack willpower”.

The problem is that the large chain had classed the “Diet Piggy” as a toy for children aged 8-11.

After recalling the product, Toys ‘R’ Us claimed that the product had been classified incorrectly, and should have been in its “Kidults” category, which has toys for adults, as it is “under no circumstances for children”.

The discussion began with a tweet on January 7 by Madresfera, an account dedicated to “inspiring ideas on raising the children of today”. The tweet questioned how the brand could sell such an object and “to top it all off”, to include it as a toy for 8-11-year-olds. “But what are you doing?” it added.

Some Twitter users also argued that this toy should also not be sold to adults, as “obesity is not a joke” and “eating disorders should not be encouraged”.

The chain Toys ‘R’ Us responded by thanking all those who spoke out for having “helped to detect the error on our website”.

