Torrox will go to Fitur

Óscar Medina, the Mayor of Torrox has confirmed that the city will for the first time in the history of the tourism exhibition FITUR, have its own stand.

Considered one of the most important tourism fairs for Spanish tourism, the international showcase brings tourism operators in from all over the world. In the past the city relied on the province to attend the Madrid based show, however Torrox’s attendance will allow the city to fully showcase what it has to offer.

According to Medina: “Tourism is the main source of growth for Torrox and the Costa del Sol since the 1960s without interruption, being the largest generator of employment and wealth in our municipality year after year.” Continuing he said “that last summer Torrox led the tourist growth of the Costa del Sol and during the month of December it was the first time in the last decade in which a greater number of foreigners have visited us.”

He finished by saying: “Now more than ever we have to continue betting on tourism promotion, sell the brand of Torrox, Best Climate in Europe.”

