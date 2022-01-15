Tail Torrox needs your help

A registered animal charity based in Torrox, Tail rescues and rehomes abandoned and maltreated dogs and puppies. But to do so they need your help.

Currently the refuge is home to around 80 dogs, who need feeding and whose cages need cleaning twice a day. Not the most salubrious of jobs but certainly very rewarding with the animals loving the company – but you do need to be able to make a regular commitment as it can be difficult to manage shifts plus the dogs can get unsettled with too many people entering their cages.

Shifts are between 8 am and 10.30 am and then again from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Full instruction is given and if you are interested and want to find out more, please contact Gill on 633405560 or via email at [email protected].

