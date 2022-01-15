Stalker Teen keyed ‘nonce’ into ex’s car and followed him to Benidorm

A stalker teen followed her ex-lover to Benidorm and keyed profanities into his car after they had broken up. Chloe Armes, 19, met David McDermott, 42, at a pub just weeks after her 18th birthday in 2020 and they struck up a relationship from there.

Before they began their relationship, Armes and McDermott knew each other from Eccles College, where he had been her student support officer. They then bumped into each other while out a pub and Armes told him she had “fantasised” about the pair having sex, prosecutor Gavin Howie told Machester Crown Court. McDermott then took Armes to a local hotel to have sex with her.

“The following day, he says, he transferred money to her bank account for drugs she supplied him.”

Mr Howie said Mr McDermott had been using drugs and drinking due to his bad mental health, which continued throughout the time he knew Ms Armes. “He says he was struggling with his mental health so he went to Benidorm [alone] and drank and took drugs. He then received a payment of four pence and one pence [from the defendant] saying “call me now and ‘bell me now’. He says she came to Benidorm but nothing happened while she was there.”

Ms Armes then emailed Mr McDermott claiming she was sleeping rough. He didn’t reply but then called her the next day to tell her to cease contact. She did not and “they arranged a meeting in the Milton Hotel [in order] to ‘get what she wanted’. They had unprotected sex. She was annoyed that he had brought protection. She then placed material on Facebook saying she was pregnant.”

Mcdermott told her once more to stop contacting him, but Armes carried on, causing him to change his number three times. She also told his employer about their relationship and he was sacked for gross misconduct. The sorry affair came to a head when the stalker teen went to his ex-partner’s house, smashed the windows and keyed the word ‘nonce’ into his car bonnet.

Jayne Miller, representing Ms Armes said her client was ‘troubled’ and came from a difficult background. She added that Ms Armes now ‘hates Mr McDermott and does not wish to be in contact with him again.

Armes pleaded guilty to one count of stalking, as reported by The Mirror. She was sentenced to a two-year community order, with 30 rehabilitation days and handed an indefinite restraining order against the victim and his family.

