Skiier dies in Huesca Pyrenees after falling down a ravine

Chris King
image: pixnio

The 71-year-old man left the mountain and fell down a deep ravine

A 71-year-old man, a resident of Barcelona, ​​died this Friday, January 14, while skiiing in the winter resort of Astun, in the Huesca Pyrenees. The man appeared to have left the mountain and subsequently fallen down a deep ravine.

Sources from the resort informed Europa Press that the accident occurred at around 12 midday. A call was received from eyewitnesses reporting seeing the man in trouble, and rescue staff immediately responded to the location.

They found the man alive down a deep ravine in the Truchas area, from where he was rescued and transferred to the station’s medical facility, where he later died from his injuries.

The Jaca Mountain Guardia Civil took charge of the investigative work to try and clarify how the accident occurred. Officials from Astun pointed out that they do not know what could have happened, since the run he was skiing on was not a difficult area. They conveyed their condolences to the family of the deceased man.

