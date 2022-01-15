Single comic page sold for record 2.9M euros

An auction record was reached on Thursday when a single comic page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic was sold for a record 2.9 million euros. The auctioneers in Dallas, Texas, did not identify either the sellers or the buyers.

The artwork by Mike Zeck for page 25 of the Marvel Comics’ “Secret Wars No. 8” is the first time the black suit appears in the series. The suit eventually leads to the character Venom, a sentient alien symbiote with an amorphous semi-liquid form, who survives by bonding with a host, usually human.

The record sale, which started at 290,000 euros and soared past the two and a half million mark, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas.

The previous record for an interior page of a U.S. comic book was 575,750 euros. That was paid for art from a 1974 issue of “The Incredible Hulk” that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

At the same auction, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for nearly 2.8 million euros, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

Increasingly investors are putting their money into unusual items and the news that a single comic page sells for a record price, will not come as a surprise to those in the industry with more record prices expected.

