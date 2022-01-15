Sigfrido Fruit sponsors Playas de Torre del Mar

Sigfrido Fruit have reached a sports sponsorship deal with Playas de Torre del Mar for the 2022 season, which will see their logo appear on the Torreño club’s official kit.

The company, created in 2013, is young and ambitious and has a healthy respect for the environment. By getting involved with the locals and with sport, Sigfrido which sells four million kilos of fruit every year, can put something back into the community.

Verónica Vigo , spokesperson for Sigfrido Fruit said: “we are delighted with this agreement, collaborating with a club that since its inception has been committed to grassroots sport and solidarity. This collaboration signature means for our company the commitment to outdoor activities, for the discovery of the Axarquía through sports such as running, hiking and mountaineering.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.