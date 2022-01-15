Sevilla police discover several abandoned animals in a collapsed house

Several abandoned animals in a state of distress discovered in an abandoned building by police in Sevilla

As reported by the emergency services of Sevilla City Council on their social networks, Sevilla Local Police officers recently intervened in a Torreblanca enclosure. The officers detected several animals in a state of abandonment, inside a collapsed house, in Calle Alberchigo.

Faced with this situation, they activated the resources of the Municipal Zoosanitary Centre to evaluate the state of the animals. Inside the empty enclosure, they located four fighting roosters, tied to objects, without food.

These roosters were clearly in an advanced state of deterioration, and displayed obvious symptoms of having participated in fights, such as anophthalmia, and with head injuries causing bleeding.

They also located three equines: a dwarf donkey and two ponies, one of which was a female that was in an advanced stage of pregnancy. The officers identified the person responsible for the animals and will instruct the corresponding files and proceedings against them for abandonment and animal abuse.

All of the animals were subsequently deposited in the Zoosanitary Center for judicial disposition, where they will also receive the necessary care required for their well-being, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

