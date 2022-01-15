Sarah Ferguson to retain Duchess of York title despite Andrew being stripped

Despite Andrew losing his military titles, and the use of HRH, Sarah Ferguson will remain a duchess



Prince Andrew yesterday, Thursday, January 13, was stripped of all of his military titles by the Queen. This includes his no longer being able to use the title of His Royal Highness. Despite this, his ex-wife, the 62-year-old Sarah Ferguson, remains a duchess.

One of Sarah’s friends told the Daily Mail, “That has been her title since their divorce, and that is how it will stay. Andrew is still the Duke of York, so it is not an issue”.

“Sarah has absolutely no intention of shrinking away from the limelight. Why should she? She and her daughters have done nothing wrong, and they believe Andrew 100 per cent that he has done nothing wrong either”, added another friend of Sarah’s.

In her capacity as a writer, Sarah has used her title to help promote her books, and her Twitter account is ‘SarahTheDuchess’.

Should she re-marry, then Sarah would lose her title. Andrew and Sarah’s two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, both keep their titles of Princess and Royal Highness, respectively.

Both girls tend to use the names Beatrice and Eugenie York in their everyday professional activities. Normally they are only referred to by their royal titles in official bulletins such as the Court Circular.

The title of Duke of York is of great significance to the Queen. It is a title that is traditionally handed to a monarch’s second-born son. Her father George VI held it, as did George V, her grandfather. When Andrew married Sarah in 1986, the Queen granted him the title, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

