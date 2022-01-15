Register your Torrox residence

A registration campaign has been launched by the city council with the aim of updating the data of residents in the municipality. In particular the council is looking to include those who are not registered and foreign nationals who have either not registered or who have not renewed their registration.

The city council is hoping in the medium term to pass the 20,000 inhabitants barrier, thereby avoiding the loss of population due to aging and migration. Surpassing the magic figure will provide the council with the funds needed to improve the municipality.

Two people are being hired to handle the registrations and to analyse the data, with brochures being distributed throughout the municipality to encourage registration. Currently there are 18,756 people registered

The main advantages of registering in Torrox include 25% discount on Real Estate Tax (IBI) for registered large family holders, Discount of 50% in the Garbage rate for registered pensioners (terms apply), 40% discount on the Water Supply rate for pensioners and 33% discount for applicants for civil weddings.

To register you need to go into the council office with your ID and proof of residence, either title deeds or rental agreement.

