Red Cross ‘cash cards’

The Red Cross and the Community Social Services of Vélez-Málaga have signed an agreement to launch an extraordinary Project aimed at helping those in need and who are in vulnerable situations.

The scheme, launched by The councillor for Social Rights and Equality, (Víctor González) and the president of the Red Cross Assembly in Vélez-Málaga (Eduardo Recio), will see cash cards of between 150 and 300 euros being issued to help cover the basic necessities. The amount will depend on the size of the family and the extent of their plight.

Víctor González explained that “we are in a situation of social crisis, caused by the health emergency and that has led to a considerable increase in users of Social Services, so we had to do something.”

The cash cards will be issued by social services who hope to help as many as 350 families through the tough economic times caused by the pandemic.

