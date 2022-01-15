Promoting sustainable coastal tourism

The City Council of Motril has held a working meeting promote sustainable coastal tourism of the European project “Coasting”, led by FAMP (Andalusian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces).

The initiative 85% co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), “Coasting” aims to “improve the coordination and effectiveness of regional policies for integrated coastal management and the governance of sustainable tourism. As well as increasing the coordination and coherence of national, regional and local management and planning instruments for the governance of coastal areas and the development of more sustainable tourism.”

The Deputy Mayor responsible for Tourism, Alicia Crespo said: “With this we seek to work on the sustainability and qualification of the tourism sector within this area, that is, we want to create sustainable initiatives for visitors who prefer cities that are not overcrowded but that offer a quality tourism product.”

Attending the meeting were the Granada Provincial Council, the University of Granada, the Motril Chamber of Commerce, Motrilport, the Association of Hoteliers of the Tropical Coast and others.

