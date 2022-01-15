Preserving the legacy of Bayra, original site of Vera in Almeria

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Preserving the legacy of Bayra, original site of Vera in Almeria
EXCAVATING BAYRA: Vera’s original location was destroyed by earthquake in 1518 Photo credit: Ver town haall

VERA is committed to preserving its cultural heritage linked to Cerro del Espiritu Santo.

This was the site of Bayra, founded in the Ninth Century and abandoned after it was destroyed by earthquake on November 9, 1518.

Vera town hall’s acquisition of the Cerro del Espiritu Santo land, an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), combined with its Master Plan are both directed at protecting the Cerro.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This will not only enable the municipality to investigate its history but also give the Bayra site the importance it deserves as a tourist attraction, making it a mainstay of local development.

The first excavations by the University of Granada were carried out in the spring of 2021, generating international interest and providing sound motives for extending the BIC status and Vera’s ambitious “Bayra, mediaeval city” project.

The initial dig shed more light on the 1518 earthquake and the population’s reaction to the catastrophe with preliminary finds presented to the public for the first time at the Museum of Human Evolution in Burgos on January 18 this year.


“The archaeological campaign, promoted by Vera town hall and carried out by Granada University investigators, has now reached one of the country’s principal museums, which also houses the discoveries located at Burgos’s supremely important Atapuerca site,” town hall sources said.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here