News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

Zigzag clue GUARDIA CIVIL officers stopped a van zigzagging along the A-7 in Huercal-Overa, escorting the vehicle to a safe place to prevent an accident before asking for the driver’s papers. He was arrested after they discovered half a ton of dried marijuana and found he had a police record.

Rainy day CARBONERAS had more rain on January 13 than any other Spanish municipality, with 9.8 millimetres of rain recorded over 24 hours. Abla, with 2 millimetres, Garrucha (1.6 millimetres), Laujar de Andarax (0.8 mm) and Almeria City (0.7 millimetres) were also included in Spain’s 10 rainiest municipalities that day.

Leaving ICU THE Almeria police officer seriously injured after his motorcycle crashed into a tree while on duty on December 28 is improving. Admitted to Torrecardenas, he was later transferred to a Sevilla hospital where sedation and respiratory assistance have been withdrawn and he has left the intensive care unit.

Job options THE first free training courses for work on dismantling the decommissioned Litoral power station in Carboners have now begun. The courses are directed at the area’s population in general although preference will be given to Carboneras residents directly affected by the closure and those officially registered as unemployed.

Running water A NEW water deposit in Bayarcal will guarantee a reliable year-round domestic water supply for village which cannot cope with the summer influx of visitors. The €3 million project is entirely financed by the Diputacion’s 2021-2023 Water Infrastructure Plan guaranteeing water for each of the province’s 103 municipalities.